U.S. Sees Sizable Surge in Iraqi Oil Imports; Canadian Crude Maintains Dominance

Shafaq News/ The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a dramatic upswing in its weekly crude oil imports from Iraq, with the volumes doubling over the last week.

According to EIA's compiled data, the average daily import of crude oil from eight primary exporters surged to 6.257 million barrels. This represents an increase of 1.23 million barrels from the daily average of 5.027 million barrels noted the week prior.

The United States imported an average of 259,000 barrels per day from Iraq last week, marking an increase of 116,000 barrels per day from the previous week's relatively modest average of 134,000 barrels per day.

Canada, a key trade partner, held the leading position in the list of top suppliers, delivering a hefty daily average of 3.698 million barrels. Mexico, another North American ally, followed suit with a robust daily average output of 1.004 barrels.

Saudi Arabia, an influential OPEC member and long-time supplier of crude to the U.S., maintained steady shipments, averaging 426,000 barrels per day. The South American country of Brazil also featured prominently in the supply chain, with a consistent delivery averaging 357,000 barrels per day.

Columbia and Ecuador maintained a steady supply of 207,000 barrels per day, while Nigeria's exports averaged 91,000 barrels per day.