The US dollar prices edge up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose slightly in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the opening of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,250 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 150,150 IQD on Sunday.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a slight increase in exchange shops, as the selling price reached 150,100 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 150,000 dinars against 100 dollars.