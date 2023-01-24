The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for December 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics on oil exports for December.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 102,281,459 bpd at 7,708,556,000 dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 100,735,151 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,223,338 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 74.636 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 36 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Zubair and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.