Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for May 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-07T07:09:31+0000
The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for May 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for May.

The ministry said in a statement that Iraq's oil exports dropped to 3.300 million barrels per day in May, compared to 3.379 million barrels per day in April.

Iraqi oil exports, excluding the Kurdistan Region share, edged lower by 2.34% on a monthly basis in May.

Crude oil exports totaled 3,190,000 bpd. 2.39% less than in April.

Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 97,000 barrels. 3% less than April.

Oil expert Hamza Al-Jawahiri told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi oil exports decreased in May due to the dust storms that suspended the loading for some days.

He added that the exports would increase in the coming months because OPEC agreed to increase Iraq's exports for July and August (to 4.5 million barrels) and develop export infrastructure.

related

Iraq crude sales yielded +5.7bn dollars, official report says

Date: 2021-04-01 17:26:36
Iraq crude sales yielded +5.7bn dollars, official report says

Oil prices post a weekly loss on stockpile releases

Date: 2022-04-09 07:42:29
Oil prices post a weekly loss on stockpile releases

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-05-22 08:22:19
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Date: 2020-10-29 06:50:25
Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread

Date: 2021-12-14 05:42:33
Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread

Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-24 07:03:24
Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Iraqi Minister of Oil receives Kurdistan's Minister of Oil resources

Date: 2021-08-08 15:10:37
Iraqi Minister of Oil receives Kurdistan's Minister of Oil resources

Iraq yields +8 billion dollars from crude sales in February- SOMO

Date: 2022-03-01 11:55:28
Iraq yields +8 billion dollars from crude sales in February- SOMO