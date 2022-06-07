The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for May 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for May.

The ministry said in a statement that Iraq's oil exports dropped to 3.300 million barrels per day in May, compared to 3.379 million barrels per day in April.

Iraqi oil exports, excluding the Kurdistan Region share, edged lower by 2.34% on a monthly basis in May.

Crude oil exports totaled 3,190,000 bpd. 2.39% less than in April.

Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 97,000 barrels. 3% less than April.

Oil expert Hamza Al-Jawahiri told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi oil exports decreased in May due to the dust storms that suspended the loading for some days.

He added that the exports would increase in the coming months because OPEC agreed to increase Iraq's exports for July and August (to 4.5 million barrels) and develop export infrastructure.