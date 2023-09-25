Stable gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, remained stable today, Monday, September 25, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded a selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 416,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 412,000 dinars. These are the same prices as yesterday, Sunday.

As for the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold, it reached 386,000 dinars, while the buying price was 382,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable, with the selling price of one mithqal of 24-karat gold at 485,000 dinars, one mithqal of 21-karat gold at 425,000 dinars, and one mithqal of 18-karat gold at 365,000 dinars.

It's important to note that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams of gold.