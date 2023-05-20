Stable Gold Prices in Baghdad and Erbil Markets on Saturday

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil remained stable.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 395,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 391,000 dinars, unchanged from Thursday's prices. Similarly, the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 365,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 361,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also maintained stability, with 24-carat gold selling for 475,000 dinars, 22-carat gold selling for 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold selling for 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold selling for 355,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.