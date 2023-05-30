Stable Gold Prices in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices remained steady in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad remained unchanged compared to the previous day.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 399,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 395,000 dinars.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold stabilized at 369,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 365,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

In the markets of Erbil, gold prices also maintained stability. The selling price of 24-carat gold stood at 475,000 dinars, while the selling price for 21-carat gold reached 420,000 dinars. For 18-carat gold, the selling price was 355,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.