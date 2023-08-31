Stability in foreign and Iraqi Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices maintained stability in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency report showed that in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of a 21-carat gold weight from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources remained consistent at 416,000 Iraqi dinars, with the purchase price at 412,000 dinars. This mirrored the prices recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the selling price for one mithqal (around five grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 382,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the range of selling prices for a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal extended from 420,000 to 430,000 dinars, while the range for an Iraqi gold mithqal was between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the gold prices also showed steadiness, with the selling price of 24-karat gold at 390,000 dinars, 22-karat gold at 450,000 dinars, 21-karat gold at 430,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold at 370,000 dinars.