Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-03T12:27:49+0000
Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Finance said on Thursday that the rise of oil prices does not cover the mismatch of the state expenditures and incomes.

Committee Member, MP Jamal Kocher, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the state expenditures does match its incomes... So far, the price of oil barrel did not rise remarkably."

"Pricing the oil barrel at 45 dollars excludes the costs of extraction that amounts to 15 to 17 dollars a barrel that adds on the budgeted price."

"Iraq accumulated external and internal debts over the past years. It has obligations that require huge liquidity. The rise of oil prices does not cover the state's need despite compressing the budget to an emergency budget."

"If oil prices rise significantly, we will have several areas that we can benefit from. Either we go to a supplementary budget or adjust the bank reserve because it was 82 billion dollars, then it fell to 56 billion dollars. It started to rise to 65 billion dollars. Therefore, we are trying to restore it to what it is. We could repay the debts owed by the state from loans to Iranian companies, dues to contractors, and foreign loans."

related

The Iraqi government works on non-oil sources prohibiting wheat export

Date: 2020-04-22 12:46:10
The Iraqi government works on non-oil sources prohibiting wheat export

Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Date: 2020-09-14 06:14:08
Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Oil gains as U.S. production slowly returns after freeze

Date: 2021-02-22 05:52:39
Oil gains as U.S. production slowly returns after freeze

MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Date: 2020-08-02 10:02:24
MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

Date: 2020-11-25 18:22:39
Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

Oil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains

Date: 2021-04-14 06:08:05
Oil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains

Oil dips after surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks; focus on Biden, stimulus

Date: 2021-01-21 06:21:36
Oil dips after surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks; focus on Biden, stimulus

Brent Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss since March on Iran Boost

Date: 2021-05-21 06:41:27
Brent Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss since March on Iran Boost