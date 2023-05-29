Rise in gold prices in Baghdad, stability in Erbil

Shafaq News / Foreign and Iraqi gold prices have risen in local markets in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that wholesale gold prices in Naher street, Baghdad, this morning showed that the selling price for one Mithqal (a traditional Middle Eastern unit of weight equivalent to 5 grams) of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 399,000 dinars. The purchasing price was 395,000 dinars. This marked an increase from Sunday's price, which was 394,000 dinars per Mithqal.

He also noted that the selling price of one Mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold also rose to 369,000 dinars, with the purchasing price reaching 365,000 dinars.

In terms of retail gold prices, the selling price of one Mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 and 315,000 dinars, while the selling price for one Mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

On the other hand, gold prices in Erbil remained stable, with the selling price of one Mithqal of 24-karat gold recorded at 475,000 dinars, 22-karat gold at 435,000 dinars, 21-karat gold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold at 355,000 dinars.