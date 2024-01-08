Rise in US Dollar rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, upon the stock market opening.

The dollar rates increased with the opening of the main Kifah and Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 153,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars. This marked a rise from Sunday's rates, which stood at 152,850 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.

Our correspondent highlighted that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad soared, with the selling rate reaching 154,250 dinars, while the buying rate settled at 152,250 dinars for each 100 US dollars.