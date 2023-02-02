Prices of Basra crudes hike on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Thursday, pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets climbed by $0.77, or %0.96, settling at $80.60. The heavy crude of Basra edged higher to $75.05 after gaining $0.77, or 1.04%.

Today, oil prices were steady after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, though looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply.

Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.74 a barrel by 0937 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures advanced 1 cent to $76.40.

Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after U.S. government data showed a large build in oil stocks.