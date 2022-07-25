Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar firms, Fed rate hike looms

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-25T06:31:35+0000
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar firms, Fed rate hike looms

Shafaq News/ Gold prices slipped on Monday, as an elevated dollar and prospects of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week dented demand for non-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.84 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after rising to a more than one-week high on Friday.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,718.70 per ounce.

* The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

* The U.S. central bank will conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike to combat soaring inflation.

* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the U.S. economic growth was slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable.

* Last week, the European Central Bank joined its global peers in the fight against soaring inflation as it raised interest rates by 50 bps.

Source: Reuters

related

Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-27 10:01:23
Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Gold touches over 2-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low

Date: 2021-03-18 08:50:21
Gold touches over 2-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 5-month peak on weaker dollar, inflation worries

Date: 2021-06-01 08:10:26
PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 5-month peak on weaker dollar, inflation worries

High gold prices due to increasing in demand

Date: 2020-08-13 12:15:27
High gold prices due to increasing in demand

Yellow metal trades flat, silver tops Rs 62,000

Date: 2022-05-24 06:35:11
Yellow metal trades flat, silver tops Rs 62,000

Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

Date: 2022-03-28 08:18:35
Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold set for strongest week in two months as Fed in no rush to hike rates

Date: 2021-07-30 11:34:23
PRECIOUS-Gold set for strongest week in two months as Fed in no rush to hike rates

Gold gains as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar

Date: 2021-01-18 10:00:38
Gold gains as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar