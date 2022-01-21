Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil to reach $100 a barrel later this year

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-21T08:44:16+0000
Oil to reach $100 a barrel later this year

Shafaq News / U.S. crude exports are ramping up due to increasing demand from Asia and Europe and recovering U.S. production from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic.

Surging worldwide demand, supply outages and international political tension have stoked worries around crude supplies, boosting oil prices to the highest levels in seven years, with some predicting crude could even reach $100 per barrel. That has brought in more buyers of U.S. oil, increasing exports and decreasing domestic crude stockpiles.

U.S. seaborne crude exports have increased in recent weeks and are close to 3 million barrels per day so far this month, according to Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler. That's just under the 3.2 million bpd average in crude exports in December, which was the strongest month since February 2020, he said.

Cargoes booked for February are headed to numerous countries including China, South Korea and India, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed. Those three are among the largest regular buyers of U.S. crude. Global demand in Asia in 2022 is expected to rise 4% to 37.2 million bpd, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, making it the only major region ahead of 2019's pace.

Exports have helped reduce crude stockpiles in the U.S. Gulf Coast to as low as 220.3 million barrels earlier this month, which was a two-year low.

Increased vehicle traffic means lighter barrels from the United States, which produce a higher volume of gasoline, are attractive to buyers. The IEA said Thursday it expects worldwide gasoline demand to rebound to 26.3 million bpd - just 1% lower than 2019's consumption.

Source: Reuters

related

Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Date: 2021-10-28 08:10:47
Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Date: 2020-06-15 15:38:31
Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains

Date: 2021-03-24 06:21:39
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains

US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Date: 2020-09-06 10:02:41
US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Iraq to export 3 types of oil for the first time in its history

Date: 2020-12-06 09:47:37
Iraq to export 3 types of oil for the first time in its history

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for September 

Date: 2021-10-01 14:55:10
The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for September 

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Date: 2021-04-24 06:45:55
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Expert: What we are witnessing is the worst in oil market since the Second World War

Date: 2020-03-19 10:24:51
Expert: What we are witnessing is the worst in oil market since the Second World War