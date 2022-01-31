Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Shafaq News / Oil rose more than 1% on Monday to near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, while supply concerns and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year.

Brent crude rose $1.07, or 1.2%, to $91.10 a barrel at 0325 GMT, after adding 69 cents on Friday. The front-month contract for March delivery expires later in the day.

The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery , was trading at $89.51, up 99 cents or 1.1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added $1.07, or 1.2%, to $87.89 a barrel, having gained 21 cents on Friday.

The benchmarks recorded their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, $91.70 and $88.84, respectively, and their sixth straight weekly gain. They were headed for about 17% gains this month, the most since February 2021.

Source: Reuters