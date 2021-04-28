Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil falls as India crisis, U.S. stocks build dampen confidence in fuel demand recovery

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-28T06:11:52+0000
Oil falls as India crisis, U.S. stocks build dampen confidence in fuel demand recovery
Shafaq News / Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, paring overnight gains, with soaring COVID-19 cases in India and a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks offsetting confidence shown by OPEC and its allies in a solid recovery in global fuel demand, Reuters reported. 

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.16 a barrel at 0205 GMT, paring a 1.2% gain from Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.71 a barrel, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks rose by 4.319 million barrels, according to two sources, which was a much bigger build than analysts in a Reuters poll had estimated.

The more closely watched weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

U.S. crude had opened higher on Wednesday, after a market monitoring panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, stuck with plans to bring 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) back to the market in three stages between May and July.

The volume includes 1 million bpd which Saudi Arabia voluntarily cut.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India has stalled oil price gains with fuel use and refinery output dropping in the country, the world's third largest oil consumer. However the market is banking on a strong recovery in the United States and China to outweigh that impact.

related

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery

Date: 2021-03-09 05:46:45
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery

Oil prices edge lower as COVID-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects

Date: 2021-01-25 08:14:44
Oil prices edge lower as COVID-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects

Oil marketing companies continued to wait-and-see stance

Date: 2020-12-26 06:28:13
Oil marketing companies continued to wait-and-see stance

Crude oil extends losses to sixth day as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns

Date: 2021-03-19 09:07:19
Crude oil extends losses to sixth day as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Date: 2021-02-06 08:23:30
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-23 09:10:30
Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Oil jumps to an 11-month height and KSA cuts support

Date: 2021-01-12 11:42:15
Oil jumps to an 11-month height and KSA cuts support

Iraq crude sales yielded +5.7bn dollars, official report says

Date: 2021-04-01 17:26:36
Iraq crude sales yielded +5.7bn dollars, official report says