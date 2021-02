Shafaq News / Oil prices rose, on Thursday near 13-month highs on Tuesday, supported by a deep freeze in the U.S. South that shut wells and oil refineries in Texas.

Brent crude jumped 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $ 65.27 a barrel by 0219 GMT, its highest level since January 1.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 61.90 a barrel, their highest since January 8, 2020.