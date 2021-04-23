Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil climbs on hopes for demand recovery; India's virus surge caps gains

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-23T08:03:27+0000
Oil climbs on hopes for demand recovery; India's virus surge caps gains

Shafaq News/ Oil prices climbed on Friday, buoyed by hopes demand will recover as economic growth picks up and lockdowns ease, but worries about India's surging second wave of COVID-19 cases limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.82 a barrel at 0645 GMT, after rising 8 cents on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 51 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.94 a barrel, also after an 8 cent rise on Thursday.

"Oil prices rebounded for a second day as a lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data buoyed the energy demand outlook in North America," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.

"Recent macro data from the U.S. and China have been encouraging, reflecting a robust economic recovery from the world's two largest economies, while OPEC+ is expected to hold the current production plans unchanged in a meeting next week, helping to stabilize oil prices."

U.S. refiner Valero said gasoline and diesel demand were back to 93% and 100% of the levels they were at before the pandemic, with chief commercial officer Gary Simmons saying the company is "pretty bullish on gasoline going forward".

Meanwhile, some improving conditions in Europe also boosted sentiments as France said schools would reopen on Monday and domestic travel curbs in place would end on May 3.

The resurgence of infections in India and Japan, however, pointed to an uneven demand recovery in different parts of the world and oil prices could come under further pressure if the situation worsens in these key markets, analysts said.

"Energy markets remain in a holding pattern ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting next week, and with India consumption concerns capping gains," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Both benchmark crude contracts are headed for a weekly loss of nearly 2% on concerns about sliding fuel demand in India, the world's third largest oil importer, where daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 hit new records this week.

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, have barred or cut flights from India.

Source: Reuters

related

Oil up more than 4% as US stockpiles fall

Date: 2020-09-16 20:27:16
Oil up more than 4% as US stockpiles fall

Iraq's financial revenues from oil exports exceeded $ 3 billion in November

Date: 2020-12-01 12:41:59
Iraq's financial revenues from oil exports exceeded $ 3 billion in November

Oil prices rise on falling US dollar

Date: 2020-09-01 06:00:23
Oil prices rise on falling US dollar

Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Date: 2020-10-29 06:50:25
Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Oil prices drop 3% after US president contracted Coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-02 09:37:29
Oil prices drop 3% after US president contracted Coronavirus

Oil pulls back but gains for a 6th week

Date: 2020-12-12 06:37:17
Oil pulls back but gains for a 6th week

Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 12:02:27
Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Oil Slips From 2-Month High on Virus Restrictions

Date: 2020-11-19 07:45:32
Oil Slips From 2-Month High on Virus Restrictions