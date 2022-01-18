Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil Barrels with triple figure price tags in sight

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-18T11:11:30+0000
Oil Barrels with triple figure price tags in sight

Shafaq News/ The fears over supply disruptions following the attack waged by Yemen's Houthi group in the United Arab Emirates has contributed to the surge in oil prices to an unprecedented levels since 2014.

Brent crude is up by 13% in 2022 at $88 a barrel, reflecting signs that the Omicron variant won’t have a long-lasting impact on fuel demand.

It means that Brent and its West Texas Intermediate equivalent are both at their highest level since October 2014.

The focus is now on whether OPEC+ can deliver the 400,000 barrels a day increase it has promised each month.

related

Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-23 09:10:30
Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Iraq ranks sixth in the world as the largest oil producer

Date: 2020-08-26 11:02:28
Iraq ranks sixth in the world as the largest oil producer

Oil inched up amid slow vaccine rollouts and cautious production

Date: 2021-02-01 06:21:01
Oil inched up amid slow vaccine rollouts and cautious production

Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Date: 2021-09-25 06:20:02
Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Oil's losing streak hits six days, benchmarks touch May lows

Date: 2021-08-20 07:17:00
Oil's losing streak hits six days, benchmarks touch May lows

Halliburton proposed to purchase ExxonMobil stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield

Date: 2021-12-01 18:08:41
Halliburton proposed to purchase ExxonMobil stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield

Oil mixed in tight range, Asia's COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sentiment

Date: 2021-05-17 06:02:59
Oil mixed in tight range, Asia's COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sentiment

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Date: 2021-10-27 05:30:52
Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles