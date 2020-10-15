OPEC+ to ensure oil prices do not plunge again, Barkindo says

Shafaq News / The OPEC+ alliance will ensure oil prices do not plunge steeply again when it meets to set policy at the end of November, OPEC’s Secretary General said on Thursday, adding that demand has been recovering more slowly than expected, Reuters reported.

“I want to assure you that the OPEC, non-OPEC partnership will continue to do what it knows best, by ensuring that we don’t relapse into this almost historic plunge that we saw,” Mohammad Barkindo said.

“We have to be realistic that this recovery is not picking up pace at the rate that we expected earlier in the year. Demand itself is still looking anaemic", He added.

A technical OPEC+ committee meeting is taking place on Thursday to discuss compliance with oil cuts and market fundamentals.

The group had 102% compliance with its cuts in September, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Countries such as Iraq, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, which had fallen short of their commitments, have been asked to make additional cuts until the end of the year to compensate for the shortfalls.