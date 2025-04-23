New horizons for investors: Iraq stock exchange integrates with Abu Dhabi platform

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s stock exchange joined the “Tabadul” (exchange) trading platform through a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The signing ceremony was attended by Faisal al-Haimus, chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission, who called the move “a qualitative leap” in developing Iraq’s market infrastructure. “This partnership will open new horizons for both local and international investors.”

The cooperation follows talks held in late 2024 between al-Haimus and ADX CEO Abdullah Salem al-Nuaimi, which focused on exchanging expertise and modernizing trading mechanisms, the Commission said.

“Tabadul” facilitates cross-border trading among Arab financial markets through mechanisms such as dual listings, data exchange, and investor access across participating exchanges.