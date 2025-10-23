ISX reports +$7M in weekly trading

ISX reports +$7M in weekly trading
2025-10-23T12:52:06+00:00

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded a total weekly trading volume exceeding 11 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD) (approximately $7.78 million) across five sessions held this week.

According to ISX data, more than 11 billion shares were traded during the period, with a cumulative value surpassing 11 billion dinars.

The ISX60 Index opened at 925.78 points and closed at 917.31 points, marking a 0.92% decline, while the ISX15 Index rose from 1107.93 to 1111.02 points, reflecting a 0.28% increase.

Over the week, the exchange executed 3,758 buy and sell contracts involving companies listed on the market.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon