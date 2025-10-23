ISX reports +$7M in weekly trading

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded a total weekly trading volume exceeding 11 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD) (approximately $7.78 million) across five sessions held this week.

According to ISX data, more than 11 billion shares were traded during the period, with a cumulative value surpassing 11 billion dinars.

The ISX60 Index opened at 925.78 points and closed at 917.31 points, marking a 0.92% decline, while the ISX15 Index rose from 1107.93 to 1111.02 points, reflecting a 0.28% increase.

Over the week, the exchange executed 3,758 buy and sell contracts involving companies listed on the market.