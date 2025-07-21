ISX reports +$5.5M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) reported over 7.8 billion Iraqi dinars (about $5.6M ) in share trading value last week.

ISX reported that shares of 61 companies were traded last week, while 35 saw no trading due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Eight companies remain suspended for failing to disclose required information, out of 104 listed firms in total.

Trading volume rose to 5,415,321,000 shares—a 150% increase from the previous week—executed through 4,438 transactions. The total trading value reached 7,885,292,000 dinars, up by 34%.

The ISX60 index, which tracks share prices of the most actively traded companies, closed at 979.85 points, reflecting a 0.61% weekly gain.

Foreign investors showed increased activity, purchasing 128 million shares worth 527 million dinars in 82 transactions. Meanwhile, they sold 307 million shares valued at 645 million dinars across 11 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes companies across various sectors such as banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, tourism, and services.