Iraq stock market rises +8% in first week of August
2025-08-09T12:41:27+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s stock exchange recorded strong gains in the first week of August, with its main ISX60 index rising 8.16% over five trading sessions.

From August 3 to 7, more than 5 billion shares changed hands, with a total value exceeding IQD 16B ($11.4M).

The ISX60 index opened the week at 881.94 points and closed at 960.27 points.

The ISX15 index, which tracks the 15 most active stocks, rose 5.20%, climbing from 1,068.87 points to 1,127.47 points.

Over the week, 6,797 buy and sell contracts were executed for shares of listed companies.

