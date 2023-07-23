ISX witnesses over 7 billion Dinars in weekly trading

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Stock Exchange announced today that stocks worth more than 7 billion dinars were traded during the past week, marking a significant surge in trading activity.

A report said that 53 companies saw their shares traded, while 46 companies did not witness any trading due to a lack of matching buy and sell orders. Additionally, three companies remained suspended from trading as they failed to submit necessary disclosures, out of a total of 102 listed companies in the market.

The total volume of traded shares during the week amounted to 7,091,410 shares, reflecting a remarkable 274% increase compared to the preceding week. The overall financial value of the traded shares reached 7,953,586,000 dinars, representing an 80% surge over the previous week.

These trades were executed through a total of 2,728 transactions. The market's benchmark, ISX60, concluded at 705.71 points, recording a notable increase of 1.44% compared to its previous session.

Foreign investors also played a significant role in the stock market during the previous week. They purchased 22 million shares valued at 49 million dinars through 30 transactions. On the other hand, foreign investors sold 5 million shares, with a total value of 5 million dinars, via 13 transactions.

The Iraqi Stock Exchange operates five weekly trading sessions from Sunday to Thursday and lists a diverse array of 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies across various sectors, including banks, communications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels, and services.