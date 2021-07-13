ISX trades 462 billion dinars worth of equities in 2021's first half 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 500 billion equities valued at 462 billion dinars in the first half of the current year, 2021.

An ISX report issued on Tuesday said, "ISX organized 113 sessions, at a rate of five sessions a week, in which 76 out 103 companies cast."

"506 billion equities valued at 462 billion dinars," it said, "the equities of 43 companies rose, while those of 17 dropped."

ISX will halt trading tomorrow, Wednesday, pursuant to a cabinet decree, to be resumed the following day, Thursday.