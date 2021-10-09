Report

ISX traded +115 billion dinars worth of equities last month

Date: 2021-10-09T12:51:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq StExchange ock (ISX) traded more than 171 billion equities valued at more than 115 billion dinars in September.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "58 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "13 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"171,165,899,000 equities were traded this week at a value of 115.488 billion dinars, via 8,262 transactions executed in September."

"ISX60 index closed at 587, 1% below last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

