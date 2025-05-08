Multiple forces drive Iraq’s dollar drop

Shafaq News/ After months of stability at around 150,000 dinars per $100, the US dollar has begun a gradual decline in Iraq’s parallel market, dropping between 5,000 to 6,000 dinars per $100 in recent week.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Financial Affairs, Mudhhir Muhammad Salih, told Shafaq News that the drop is partly due to “a reduced demand for cash dollars, driven by increased use of electronic payment cards, especially among travelers,” adding that greater flexibility in foreign trade financing for the private sector has also played a role.

“Iraqi banks are now using correspondent banking at the official exchange rate of 1,320 dinars per dollar, with consistent access to foreign currency after the removal of the previous payment platform,” he explained, pointing to the Central Bank’s new mechanisms emphasizing compliance and strong governance.

“These factors together have eased pressure on the parallel market, shifting demand toward official, lower-cost, and more flexible payment alternatives,” he said.

Financial expert and former Central Bank official Mahmoud Dagher cautioned against interpreting the decline as a sign of improved monetary performance. “It’s too early to attribute this to stronger domestic monetary policy,” he told Shafaq News. “The drop reflects broader volatility, including global factors like the trade war initiated under Trump and the weakening of the US dollar internationally.”

Financial and banking expert Mustafa Hantoush stated to Shafaq News that both internal and external developments are behind the dollar’s decline. “US-Iran negotiations have contributed to easing dollar demand, especially for trade with Iran.”

He further pointed out that the recent allocation of $5,000 in MasterCard funds to small traders for digital payments has also helped reduce reliance on the cash dollar. Moreover, the decision to provide cash dollars to Hajj pilgrims—by air and land—sent a positive signal about Iraq’s dollar liquidity.

Economist Hilal Al-Taan noted that the Central Bank of Iraq has taken active steps to stabilize the dinar and maintain local price stability. “Policy tools have gradually lowered the dollar’s exchange rate,” he said, but warned that “continued instability in the Middle East could quickly reverse those gains.”