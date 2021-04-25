Ministry of Finance promulgates taxation on tobacco and liquor

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Finance promulgate today, Sunday, taxations on imported tobacco and liquors.

The Ministry's official letter required the Border-crossings Authority to levy 100% tax rates on tobacco and 200% on liquors imported into Iraq in accordance with the provisions of Paragraph 3 of Article 18 of the Federal Budget law.

The letter, of which all border-crossing administrations had received a copy, obliged them to instruct all importers to contact the Public Taxation Authority.

The 2021 budget also included a 15% tax rate on imported fuel, 20% on mobile phone and internet services, 100% on tobacco, 200% on alcoholic beverages, and 25 thousand dinars fiscal stamp for international travel via airports.