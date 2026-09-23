Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Electricity Ministry on Wednesday highlighted gas from the Khor Mor field as a key fuel source in plans to strengthen generating capacity and prepare power units for the 2026–2027 season.

Spanning about 135 square kilometers and holding 8.2 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Khor Mor is the backbone of the Kurdistan Region’s power system. Its gas also underpins Runaki, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s program launched in October 2024 to provide round-the-clock electricity to homes and businesses.

Deputy Electricity Minister for Production Mohammed Al-Tufaili emphasized the use of multiple fuel sources, while calling for generating units to be equipped to run on liquid fuels as well as gas to enhance operational flexibility.

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The ministry’s plan also covers the rehabilitation of units currently under maintenance and the return of stalled capacity to service, particularly diesel units in Samarra and Al-Samawah, alongside the completion of generating units scheduled to become operational under the government program. It includes securing the necessary spare parts and coordinating with GE and Siemens on maintenance and rehabilitation programs for their units and equipment.