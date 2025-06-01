KRG forms committee to shut down crypto, forex firms

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided to form a special committee within the Ministry of Interior to shut down companies operating in the fields of electronic trading and digital currencies.

According to a letter from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Kurdistan, dated May 27, the Ministry of Interior was instructed to act based on directives from the Central Bank of Iraq, emphasizing the need to take appropriate measures to establish a joint committee tasked with executing the closures.

Authorities in Duhok detained two suspects last month accused of running a cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded investors of $15 million, according to local security officials.