Jordan's exports to Iraq exceed $1B

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Amman

Jordan’s exports to Iraq rose 4.5% in 2025 compared with the previous year, the Amman Chamber of Industry said on Sunday.

According to the figures shared, Jordanian exports to the world reached 7.59 billion Jordanian dinars ($10.70B), up 9.4% from 6.86 billion dinars ($9.67B) last year. Iraq, India, the United States, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for nearly half of Amman’s industrial exports, importing goods worth 4.14 billion dinars ($5.84B), slightly up from 4.12 billion dinars ($5.81B) in 2024.

Exports to Iraq climbed to 1.016 billion dinars ($1.43B), up from 972 million dinars ($1.37B) the previous year. Shipments to the United States totaled 1.217 billion dinars ($1.72B), while India imported goods worth 1.211 billion dinars ($1.71B). Saudi Arabia purchased 855 million dinars ($1.21B) of Jordanian industrial products.

Regionally, Arab countries remained the largest destination for Amman’s industrial output, receiving 3.554 billion dinars ($5.01B) worth of goods. Non-Arab Asian countries followed with 1.759 billion dinars ($2.48B), and North America imported 1.27 billion dinars ($1.79B).