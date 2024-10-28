Iraqis enjoy stable electricity thanks to milder weather and fuel supply boost

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity attributed the stability of power in Baghdad and other provinces to several factors, primarily the milder temperatures during this period.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Moussa, told Shafaq News Agency, "The stability in power supply is due to the Ministry's proactive plan implemented in preparation for the winter," noting, "Several generating units have returned to service following maintenance work."

"The national gas supply, which powers electricity stations in the southern region, has resumed after maintenance, with the Ministry of Oil restarting production," Moussa explained.

Additionally, Moussa affirmed that "the strong coordination between the Ministries of Electricity and Oil has helped secure kerosene oil for power stations, especially in Baghdad and central regions, which suffer from a shortage of Iranian gas, with supplies dropping from 40 to 15 million cubic meters."

"The milder temperatures have helped ease demand, supporting more stable operating hours."

It is noteworthy that Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces have experienced stable electricity supply for around ten days, following long scheduled outages over the past summer.

Despite having major oil and gas reserves, Iraq has been suffering from a severe electricity crisis for years, and relying mostly on Iran to provide power.

Recently, to address this, the country has been working on several projects with neighboring countries including linking its power grid with those of Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.