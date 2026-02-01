Iraqi oil exports to US slide to 83,000 bpd

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Crude oil exports from Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, to the United States fell to 83,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the past week from 251,000 bpd a week earlier, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration.

The EIA figures showed the decline amounted to 168,000 bpd week on week.

Overall, average US crude oil imports from ten major suppliers stood at 4.908 million bpd, down 677,000 bpd from 5.585 million bpd recorded the previous week.

Canada ranked as the largest crude supplier to the United States during the week, with average imports of 3.813 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 370,000 bpd, Mexico at 216,000 bpd, and Colombia at 128,000 bpd. US crude imports averaged 119,000 bpd from Ecuador, 94,000 bpd from Venezuela, 43,000 bpd from Brazil, 41,000 bpd from Nigeria, and 1,000 bpd from Libya.

Daily US oil consumption stands at around 20 million barrels, making it the world’s largest oil consumer.