EIA: Iraq's exports to the US nearly 80 million barrels of oil in 2024

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported, on Monday, the exported crude oil quantity from Iraq to the US over the first ten months of 2024.

According to the EIA data, Iraq's oil exports to the US during that period amounted to 79.416 million barrels.

In October, Iraq exported roughly 6.89 million barrels of oil and derivatives, a decrease from 9.625 million barrels in September.

Of Iraq's total oil exports to the US in October, crude oil accounted for 5.19 million barrels, while the remaining 1.7 million barrels were derivatives, including 1.695 million barrels of non-condensed oils and 5,000 barrels of residual fuel oil.

In recent years, Iraqi oil exports to the U.S. have shown a notable increase, with monthly export figures occasionally reaching record levels.