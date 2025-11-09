Iraq ships extra 100,000 bpd to US

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose by more than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday.

According to the EIA, US crude imports from nine major suppliers averaged 4.889 million bpd during the week, compared with 4.708 million bpd the previous week. Iraqi shipments averaged 195,000 barrels per day, up from 92,000 barrels a week earlier.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.442 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 403,000 barrels, Mexico with 322,000, and Colombia with 206,000. The US also imported 200,000 barrels from Brazil, 183,000 from Nigeria, 97,000 from Libya, and 37,000 from Venezuela, while no crude was imported from Ecuador.

Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, exports about 3.3–3.4 million bpd, mainly through southern Basra terminals. The US typically imports between 100,000 and 250,000 bpd of Iraqi crude, depending on refinery demand and market conditions.