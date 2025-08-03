Iraqi oil exports to US drop 59,000 bpd in one week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi crude oil exports to the United States fell significantly last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The figures show that US imports of Iraqi oil averaged 214,000 barrels per day (bpd), down 59,000 bpd from the previous week’s 273,000 bpd.

Overall, US crude imports from nine major suppliers saw a modest increase, averaging 5.368 million bpd, up by 17,000 bpd compared to the previous week’s 5.351 million bpd.

Canada remained the dominant supplier, exporting 4.089 million bpd to the US. Nigeria followed with 250,000 bpd, ahead of Saudi Arabia (223,000 bpd) and Mexico (172,000 bpd).

Colombia provided 165,000 bpd, Ecuador 98,000 bpd, Libya 87,000 bpd, and Brazil 70,000 bpd. The US imported no crude from Venezuela during the reporting period.