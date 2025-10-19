Iraqi crafts vanish under weight of foreign imports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A surge in uncontrolled imports is driving Iraq’s traditional crafts and trades toward extinction, the Iraqi Federation of Trade Unions has warned, urging government action to revive local industry.

Rahim al-Ghanimi, the federation’s deputy head, told Shafaq News on Sunday that Iraq has witnessed a decline in key industries, as once-vital professions such as carpentry, blacksmithing, and traditional construction have largely disappeared.

He explained that Iraq’s heavy reliance on imports—despite its skilled workforce and abundant raw materials—has sidelined domestic producers and forced many craftsmen to seek unstable sources of income.

According to the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), exports registered $23.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025, while imports reached $17.5 billion, reflecting Iraq’s persistent import-driven market.

“Reviving national industries is not only an economic necessity; it is about preserving the country’s identity and pride,” al-Ghanimi remarked, urging the government to restrict harmful imports and introduce tangible incentives for local manufacturing.

Once a regional industrial hub, Iraq’s manufacturing base has been eroded by decades of wars, sanctions, and inconsistent economic planning. The Iraqi Industries Union estimates that nearly 40,000 industrial projects have stalled over the past two decades, leaving factories idle and machinery rusting.

Today, only 15 to 20 state-owned factories remain operational, mainly producing military materials, iron, and cement. A few textile plants in Baghdad, Najaf, al-Anbar, and Babil continue intermittent production of up to 33,000 square meters per round, depending on government allocations.