Iraq ranks 2nd largest importer of Jordanian industries in H1 2024

Shafaq News / Iraq has emerged as the second largest importer of Jordanian industrial products in the first half of 2024, with imports valued at 364 million Jordanian dinars (JOD) (approximately $515 million), according to the Amman Chamber of Industry.

The Chamber highlighted that the total exports from Jordan amounted to 2.847 billion JOD during this period, a slight increase from 2.831 billion JOD in the same period last year.

The data revealed that the United States was the largest importer from Jordan, with purchases totaling 840 million JOD. Iraq followed with 364 million JOD, up from 310 million JOD in the first half of 2023. India ranked third with 344 million JOD, and Saudi Arabia was fourth with 329 million JOD.

The sectoral distribution of exports during the first half of 2024 included various industries. Exports from the mining sector were valued at 561 million JOD, while chemical industries and cosmetics accounted for 768 million JOD. Engineering, electrical, and information technology exports stood at 447 million JOD.

Exports in the food, agriculture, and livestock sectors reached 324 million JOD, while the medical supplies and pharmaceuticals sector recorded 268 million JOD. The leather and garment industry contributed 191 million JOD.

Other notable sectors included packaging, paper, and stationery industries with 114 million JOD, plastic and rubber industries at 123 million JOD, construction industries at 43 million JOD, and wood and furniture industries at nine million JOD.

These figures reflect significant growth in Jordanian industrial exports and highlight the strategic role of Iraq as a key market for Jordanian goods.