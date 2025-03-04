Iraqi Oil official: Chamchamal field key to energy future

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Kurdistan Region holds significant natural gas reserves, with the Chamchamal field as the largest in the country due to its high purity levels of 97%, a senior oil official said on Tuesday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil's Gas Affairs Department Director Izzat Saber said, “Kurdistan possesses immense gas wealth, making it a strategic resource for national energy needs.”

He noted that Chamchamal’s high-purity gas can be directly harnessed for energy production and that Iraq relies on natural gas for 45% of its electricity generation and has reserves capable of sustaining energy demand for the next 100 years.

Despite its vast resources, Iraq continues to struggle with chronic power shortages, failing to provide round-the-clock electricity.

Addressing this crisis requires more than increased production, Saber explained, emphasizing the need for power sector restructuring and improved consumption management through coordination between the government and citizens.

Official data shows that Iraq’s Kurdistan Region holds vast natural gas reserves, estimated at approximately 700 billion cubic meters, accounting for about 20% of Iraq's total proven reserves, and is home to some of the purest natural gas in Iraq.

It currently produces approximately 5.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with projections indicating that output could triple by 2030 and sixfold by 2040.