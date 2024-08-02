Iraqi Oil Minister’s surprise visit boosts Kirkuk oil field development and pipeline progress

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani visited the North Oil Company (NOC) in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, where he discussed with the Director General the British company BP's oil field development contract and the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.

A source from NOC told Shafaq News Agency that “the Iraqi Oil Minister and other Ministry officials made an unannounced visit to the company's headquarters, where they were greeted by NOC Director General Burkan Hassan Abdullah and toured the departments.”

"Abdul-Ghani met with Abdullah, his assistants, and department engineers to discuss overall oil production and strategies for increasing it in the company, emphasizing that the latter has the resources to boost production," the source said.

He added that “the Minister of Oil requested an integrated map of crude oil production in the Kirkuk fields, including Havana, Jambour, and Khabbaz, along with a detailed report on production levels in each field, to support field development in conjunction with a contract with British BP.”

Additionally, the source confirmed that “Abdul-Ghani instructed the company to collaborate closely with the British one, following the contract signed on Thursday, to develop the oil fields, increase overall production, and create a plan for untapped wells to be developed by both NOC and BP.”

He further noted that “NOC management provided a full update on production, the completion of repairs to the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline, and the successful trial run of the line, which is ready to transport crude oil from Kirkuk fields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.”

On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and British oil company BP signed a comprehensive oil memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop Kirkuk's oil and gas fields.

According to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, the signing ceremony was overseen by al-Sudani, with Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani representing the Iraqi side and BP's CEO, Murray Auchincloss, representing the company.

The statement highlighted that the "MoU includes the rehabilitation and development of four oil fields operated by North Oil Company in Kirkuk: the Kirkuk fields with their Baba and Avana domes, Bai Hassan, Jambour, and Khabbaz fields.”

"This agreement aligns with the government's efforts to optimally invest in promising energy opportunities, aiming to increase and enhance oil production and expand investments in gas and solar energy in the region." The statement concluded.