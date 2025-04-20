Iraq's NOC hits highest output since 2014

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s North Oil Company (NOC) has raised its daily crude output to over 430,000 barrels—its highest level since 2014—following a 100,000 bpd increase over the past six months, a company official said on Sunday.

The official told Shafaq News that the increase comes as the firm works toward a year-end target of 500,000 bpd, supported by the Oil Ministry, the federal government, and internal management efforts.

A recently signed contract with BP is expected to add up to 150,000 bpd, pending the completion of ongoing technical and geological surveys.

Economic analyst Abbas Mahmoud described the rise as a “major breakthrough” for the state-run producer, crediting engineering teams for sustained progress despite operational challenges.

The developments mark a step forward in restoring production capacity at Kirkuk’s oilfields and align with Iraq’s broader goals to boost revenues and enhance its role in global energy markets.

Earlier this week, an NOC official reported that the company had successfully raised production at Kirkuk’s Jambur oil field to more than 65,000 barrels per day (bpd), following the completion of critical well activation operations.