Iraq revives oil production from 20 wells in Kirkuk: Source

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Jambur oil field in Kirkuk has resumed production from 20 wells, while an Angolan company signed a contract to drill 13 wells in the Qayyarah oil field of Nineveh Province, a source from the North Oil Company (NOC) reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The NOC has launched field development projects to enhance production in its Kirkuk fields. Technical and engineering teams successfully restored 20 wells in the Jambur field that had been inactive for years, adding around 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to output.”

“Currently, production ranges from 300,000 to 350,000 bpd, down from 500,000 to 750,000 bpd about 13 years ago.”

Notably, the Jambur oil field is located northeast of Kirkuk, parallel to the Kirkuk and Bai Hassan fields, and has been in production since August 1959.

In a related development, the source noted that “Sonangol, the Angolan operator of the Najmah and Qayyarah fields in Nineveh, has signed a contract with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC) to drill 10 development wells, along with three optional appraisal wells in the Qayyarah field.”

The Arab Well Logging and Well Services Company (AWLCO) also participated in the turnkey contract. All parties are committed to completing the project within the set timeline, which is expected to increase Qayyarah's production to 15,000 bpd.

In December 2009, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil signed two preliminary agreements with Sonangol to develop the Qayyarah and Najmah fields. The company secured the contracts by proposing fees of $6 per barrel with a production target of 110,000 bpd for Najmah, and $5 per barrel with a target of 120,000 bpd for Qayyarah.

