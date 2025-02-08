Iraq revives 35 Kirkuk wells to boost output

Shafaq News/ Iraq has resumed production from 35 wells in Kirkuk's Jambur oil field as part of an output enhancement campaign, a source at the North Oil Company (NOC) said on Saturday.

NOC Director General Amer Khalil Ahmed met with technical and engineering teams at the Sarlu and Sarbashakh stations—part of the Kirkuk oil field—to review production operations and the company's plan to increase output, the source told Shafaq News.

"The company’s engineering and technical teams launched a well reactivation and production enhancement campaign, successfully reviving 17 wells in Bai Hassan, seven in Kirkuk, and one in Jambur—wells that had been inactive for a long time. They also reactivated Kirkuk Well 361, perforated Kirkuk Well 344 in Sarbashakh, and are evaluating several other wells in the area," the source added.

As for future plans, NOC is reportedly set to work this week on Kirkuk Wells 234, 329, 328, 327, and 341 in the Sarlu and Sarbashakh, along with Bai Hassan Wells 49, 161, 164, and 184 in the Kathka and Dawood Karka areas, and Kirkuk Well 257 in the Shoraw area.

“The company's current production is approximately 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), with most allocated for refining, while around 10,000 bpd are exported to Jordan,” he affirmed.

In January, the NOC launched field development projects to enhance production in its Kirkuk fields. Technical and engineering teams successfully restored 20 wells in the Jambur field that had been inactive for years, adding around 10,000 bpd to output.



