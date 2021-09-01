Iraq yields +6.5 billion dollars from crude sales in August, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 6.5 billion dollars from oil sales last August, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 94,660,239 barrels, yielding 6,533,142,000 dollars, SOMO survey said.

Exports from Oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 91,655,930 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields exports, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 3,004,309 barrels.

Daily production stood at 3,450,000 barrels, averaging 69 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.