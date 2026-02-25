Iraq exports 107M+ oil barrels in January

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 107,616,220 barrels of crude oil in January, generating $6,485,294,000 billion in revenue, according to data released on Wednesday by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

Crude shipments from fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 101,160,349 barrels, while exports from the Kurdistan Region via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port totaled 6,445 barrels.

No crude was exported to Jordan or from the Qayyarah field during the month.