Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to produce 400,000 oil barrels every day starting next October 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-01T19:58:14+0000
Iraq to produce 400,000 oil barrels every day starting next October 

Shafaq News/ Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar announced today that Iraq will start producing 400,000 barrels per day, starting from next October.

 Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement that it was agreed to produce 400,000 barrels per day as a gradual increase, stressing the importance of the collective agreement and the success of the member states of OPEC and OPEC+ "in a proper and wise deal with the great challenges."

 The Minister of Oil added that the agreements to reduce production have led to containing the “chaos” caused by the repercussions of the spread of COVID-19, noting that the oil market will remain subject to OPEC's studies and monitoring.

Abdul-Jabbar confirmed Iraq's support for all agreements that lead to the stability of the oil market.

related

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

Date: 2021-02-06 09:03:42
Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-02-20 08:48:07
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Iraqi Crude Oil Revenues Touch Five Billion Dollars

Date: 2021-03-01 14:17:30
Iraqi Crude Oil Revenues Touch Five Billion Dollars

IEA: Oil demand will not recover to 2019 levels before 2023

Date: 2021-03-17 11:27:45
IEA: Oil demand will not recover to 2019 levels before 2023

Iraqi oil exports to China: 5th in March, 3rd in 2021s first quarter

Date: 2021-04-20 06:56:11
Iraqi oil exports to China: 5th in March, 3rd in 2021s first quarter

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-05-03 08:43:29
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Iraq's oil exports amount to +260 million barrels on 2021 Q1, SOMO says

Date: 2021-05-04 09:27:30
Iraq's oil exports amount to +260 million barrels on 2021 Q1, SOMO says