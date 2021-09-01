Iraq to produce 400,000 oil barrels every day starting next October 

Shafaq News/ Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar announced today that Iraq will start producing 400,000 barrels per day, starting from next October.

Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement that it was agreed to produce 400,000 barrels per day as a gradual increase, stressing the importance of the collective agreement and the success of the member states of OPEC and OPEC+ "in a proper and wise deal with the great challenges."

The Minister of Oil added that the agreements to reduce production have led to containing the “chaos” caused by the repercussions of the spread of COVID-19, noting that the oil market will remain subject to OPEC's studies and monitoring.

Abdul-Jabbar confirmed Iraq's support for all agreements that lead to the stability of the oil market.