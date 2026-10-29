Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked second among Singapore's naphtha suppliers, shipping 30,000 metric tons, behind Brunei's 37,000 tons, according to Singapore government data.

Iraq was also among the city-state's leading Middle Eastern fuel oil suppliers, alongside Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Singapore's total fuel oil imports rose 19.1% to more than 1.15 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, Singapore's onshore oil product inventories increased 0.9% to 38.49 million barrels, driven by gains in clean distillate stocks.

Middle distillate inventories, including diesel and jet fuel, rose to 8.5 million barrels from 8.31 million the previous week, while light distillate stocks, including gasoline and naphtha, reached a two-week high of 11.304 million barrels.

Residual fuel oil inventories, however, fell 0.9% to 18.68 million barrels.