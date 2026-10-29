Shafaq News- Washington

US Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack on Thursday called for diplomacy and regional cooperation to end conflicts in the Middle East, dismissing the idea of a "Greater Israel" as an “illusion promoted by political opponents.”

In an interview with CNN, Barrack said the October 7, 2023, attacks had prompted Israel to reassess its borders, arguing that regional disputes should be resolved through diplomacy regardless of who serves as Israeli prime minister.

Countries across the Middle East increasingly recognized the need for cooperation, he argued, pointing to differences between Iraq's and Syria's economic prospects.

Barrack said Iraq's substantial oil revenues gave it an advantage in attracting investment, while Syria faced major obstacles, including limited revenues, an unstable banking system, export restrictions and security concerns. Those challenges made it difficult for Syria to attract international investors, he continued, particularly major US and Western energy companies, and would require sustained efforts to overcome.

Barrack praised Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for supporting Syria's stability. He also commended Syria's current leadership for avoiding military escalation in response to repeated Israeli cross-border incursions.