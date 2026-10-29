Shafaq News- Doha

Iraq's U17 national football team crashed out of the Gulf Cup on Thursday following a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their final Group B match in Doha, Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz al-Nahid scored the only goal in the 88th minute at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, sealing Iraq's elimination from the tournament.

Despite the victory, Saudi Arabia also failed to advance after Yemen defeated Kuwait 2-0 to secure the second semifinal spot alongside group leaders Egypt.

Iraq finished fourth in Group B with three points, while Saudi Arabia placed third with seven.

The tournament features 10 teams divided into two groups, with the top two from each advancing to the semifinals.